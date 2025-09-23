Tomorrow... The Second Edition Of The Social Care Forum 2025 Kicks Off With Thought Leaders And Decision-Makers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second edition of the Social Care Forum 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Hilton Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. Organised by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the two-day forum runs on 24–25 September under the theme“Future-ready Social Care: People, Practice and Policy.” It forms part of the Year of Community initiatives and aims to explore ways to advance social care systems and meet evolving community needs across all stages of life.

The forum is a leading platform bringing together distinguished thought leaders, specialists, policymakers and innovators in social care from the UAE and around the world. Its programme features panel discussions, interactive sessions, inspiring dialogues, expert interviews, research presentations, poster competition, and specialised training workshops that enable social care professionals in Abu Dhabi to earn accredited continuing professional development hours. An accompanying exhibition will showcase standout initiatives and innovative projects in the social sector.

Discussions will focus on global trends and future developments in human services; strategies for attracting and retaining top talent in the social sector; and innovative approaches and digital transformation in social services; all contributing to enhanced quality of life and the sustainability of social work and community well-being.

This year's forum is supported by a number of leading institutions. The Abu Dhabi Family Care Authority joins as Platinum Sponsor, with both the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority and TAQA Distribution as Silver Sponsors. Deloitte Middle East serves as Knowledge Partner, reflecting a shared commitment to elevating the social care sector and maximising the forum's outcomes.

The Social Care Forum underscores Abu Dhabi's pioneering role in leading global conversations on social care and development, reinforcing the emirate's position as a hub for innovative ideas and impactful solutions that advance social care systems and improve quality of life at both regional and international levels.