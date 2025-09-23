Report Claims Trump Engages in “Culture War” Against Europe
(MENAFN) A recent analysis by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in collaboration with the European Cultural Foundation asserts that the Trump administration is conducting a cultural offensive against Europe.
According to the study, this is being done by bolstering right-wing partners and diminishing the EU’s legitimacy.
The document states that US President Donald Trump and his circle are deliberately seeking to meddle in European elections, reposition the continent’s political balance toward the right, and frame transatlantic ties as a conflict over principles.
It stresses that Trump’s plan operates on two levels: overt confrontations concerning migration, climate policy, and free expression, as well as more subtle tactics aimed at weakening Europe’s prestige and independence.
“In Trump’s culture war, Europe itself is the target,” remarked Pawel Zerka of the ECFR, referencing Trump’s exclusion of EU officials from Ukraine negotiations, his criticism of established political parties, and the pressure applied in trade discussions.
The report further emphasizes Washington’s support of nationalist leaders like Poland’s Karol Nawrocki as proof of US efforts to influence Europe’s political landscape.
Nevertheless, surveys conducted across all 27 EU member states reveal strong backing for the European project and growing public expectations that the Union should shield its citizens from worldwide challenges.
The research calls on EU administrations and institutions to reclaim disputed ideals such as sovereignty and patriotism, strengthen investments in defense and technology, and communicate a clear vision of autonomy.
If Europe fails to respond, the study cautions, polarization could worsen and the continent may find itself relegated to a secondary role in America’s “ideological drama.”
