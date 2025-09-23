Rio Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Vanessa Ebons at Carioca da Gema (Lapa), Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural (Catete), Jana Linhares & Daio at Audio Rebel (Botafogo), and Terça Feira Maneira at Beco do Rato (Lapa); plus an intimate choro session at Bip Bip and walk-in samba at Rio Scenarium.

Top Picks Tonight Carioca da Gema - Vanessa Ebons (Lapa)

Why picked: classic Lapa samba house, lively dancefloor, and friendly door price on weeknights.

Start: Doors 19:30; show ~20:30. Entry: listed Tue–Thu R$30.

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa (Centro).

Website: href="" target="_blank" co . Tickets: “Compre aqui” via listing

Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural (Catete)

Why picked: top-tier choro players in an intimate setting; easy metro access.

Start: Doors 18:00; roda 20:00.

Address: Rua do Catete, 95 - Catete.

Website: Glorioso Cultural (IG) . Tickets: Sympla

Jana Linhares & Daio -“Deusas que dançam” at Audio Rebel (Botafogo)

Why picked: indie-meets-MPB vocals in a cult venue known for adventurous bookings.

Start: 20:00.

Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55 - Botafogo.

Website: href="" target="_blank" co . Tickets: event page/door (see venue/agenda)

Terça Feira Maneira - Beco do Rato (Lapa)

Why picked: high-energy weekly samba/pagode party in one of Lapa's most traditional houses.

Start: 20:00 (goes late).

Address: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 - Lapa.

Website: href="" target="_blank" co . Tickets: Sympla

Also notable

Bip Bip (Copacabana) - Choro night from ~20:00

Tiny, legendary bar for choro and samba; arrive early and expect sidewalk vibes. Address: R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 - Copacabana.

Rio Scenarium (Lapa) - Walk-in live samba on weekdays

Multi-floor antique-themed samba house; two shows on weekdays and late closing. Address: R. do Lavradio, 20 - Lapa.

Suggested route

Start in Lapa for doors at 19:30 (Carioca da Gema) → stroll 6 min to Beco do Rato for the 20:00 kick-off → hop Metro Line 1 from Cinelândia to Catete for Glorioso's 20:00 choro (or reverse this stop if you prefer more seated listening) → finish in Botafogo (Audio Rebel 20:00; short ride from Catete) → optional late-night wind-down in Copacabana at Bip Bip.



Metro targets: Cinelândia/Lapa area, Catete (Glorioso), Botafogo (Audio Rebel), Siqueira Campos (Bip Bip). Use taxis/apps for door-to-door after midnight.

Carry an ID for venue entry. Most venues accept cards; small bars may prefer cash. Lapa is busy on Tuesdays but still keep phones zipped and avoid dark side streets when walking between bars.

Getting around & quick tips

Rio Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, September 23, 2025