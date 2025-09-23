Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Why picked: classic Lapa samba house, lively dancefloor, and friendly door price on weeknights.
Start: Doors 19:30; show ~20:30. Entry: listed Tue–Thu R$30.
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa (Centro).
Website: riocariocadagema.com.br. Tickets: "Compre aqui" via listing
Why picked: top-tier choro players in an intimate setting; easy metro access.
Start: Doors 18:00; roda 20:00.
Address: Rua do Catete, 95 - Catete.
Website: Glorioso Cultural (IG). Tickets: Sympla
Why picked: indie-meets-MPB vocals in a cult venue known for adventurous bookings.
Start: 20:00.
Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55 - Botafogo.
Website: audiorebel.com.br. Tickets: event page/door (see venue/agenda)
Why picked: high-energy weekly samba/pagode party in one of Lapa's most traditional houses.
Start: 20:00 (goes late).
Address: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 - Lapa.
Website: becodoratolapa.com.br. Tickets: Sympla
Bip Bip (Copacabana) - Choro night from ~20:00
Tiny, legendary bar for choro and samba; arrive early and expect sidewalk vibes. Address: R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 - Copacabana.
Rio Scenarium (Lapa) - Walk-in live samba on weekdays
Multi-floor antique-themed samba house; two shows on weekdays and late closing. Address: R. do Lavradio, 20 - Lapa.Suggested route
Start in Lapa for doors at 19:30 (Carioca da Gema) → stroll 6 min to Beco do Rato for the 20:00 kick-off → hop Metro Line 1 from Cinelândia to Catete for Glorioso's 20:00 choro (or reverse this stop if you prefer more seated listening) → finish in Botafogo (Audio Rebel 20:00; short ride from Catete) → optional late-night wind-down in Copacabana at Bip Bip.Getting around & quick tips
Metro targets: Cinelândia/Lapa area, Catete (Glorioso), Botafogo (Audio Rebel), Siqueira Campos (Bip Bip). Use taxis/apps for door-to-door after midnight.
Carry an ID for venue entry. Most venues accept cards; small bars may prefer cash.
Lapa is busy on Tuesdays but still keep phones zipped and avoid dark side streets when walking between bars.
