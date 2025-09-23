Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, September 23, 2025


2025-09-23 08:11:41
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Vanessa Ebons at Carioca da Gema (Lapa), Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural (Catete), Jana Linhares & Daio at Audio Rebel (Botafogo), and Terça Feira Maneira at Beco do Rato (Lapa); plus an intimate choro session at Bip Bip and walk-in samba at Rio Scenarium.

Top Picks Tonight Carioca da Gema - Vanessa Ebons (Lapa)

Why picked: classic Lapa samba house, lively dancefloor, and friendly door price on weeknights.

Start: Doors 19:30; show ~20:30. Entry: listed Tue–Thu R$30.

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79 - Lapa (Centro).

Website: href="" target="_blank" co . Tickets: “Compre aqui” via listing

Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural (Catete)

Why picked: top-tier choro players in an intimate setting; easy metro access.

Start: Doors 18:00; roda 20:00.

Address: Rua do Catete, 95 - Catete.

Website: Glorioso Cultural (IG) . Tickets: Sympla

Jana Linhares & Daio -“Deusas que dançam” at Audio Rebel (Botafogo)

Why picked: indie-meets-MPB vocals in a cult venue known for adventurous bookings.

Start: 20:00.

Address: R. Visconde de Silva, 55 - Botafogo.

Website: href="" target="_blank" co . Tickets: event page/door (see venue/agenda)

Terça Feira Maneira - Beco do Rato (Lapa)

Why picked: high-energy weekly samba/pagode party in one of Lapa's most traditional houses.

Start: 20:00 (goes late).

Address: R. Joaquim Silva, 11 - Lapa.

Website: href="" target="_blank" co . Tickets: Sympla

Also notable

Bip Bip (Copacabana) - Choro night from ~20:00

Tiny, legendary bar for choro and samba; arrive early and expect sidewalk vibes. Address: R. Almirante Gonçalves, 50 - Copacabana.

Rio Scenarium (Lapa) - Walk-in live samba on weekdays

Multi-floor antique-themed samba house; two shows on weekdays and late closing. Address: R. do Lavradio, 20 - Lapa.

Suggested route

Start in Lapa for doors at 19:30 (Carioca da Gema) → stroll 6 min to Beco do Rato for the 20:00 kick-off → hop Metro Line 1 from Cinelândia to Catete for Glorioso's 20:00 choro (or reverse this stop if you prefer more seated listening) → finish in Botafogo (Audio Rebel 20:00; short ride from Catete) → optional late-night wind-down in Copacabana at Bip Bip.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Metro targets: Cinelândia/Lapa area, Catete (Glorioso), Botafogo (Audio Rebel), Siqueira Campos (Bip Bip). Use taxis/apps for door-to-door after midnight.
  • Carry an ID for venue entry. Most venues accept cards; small bars may prefer cash.
  • Lapa is busy on Tuesdays but still keep phones zipped and avoid dark side streets when walking between bars.

Rio Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, September 23, 2025

MENAFN23092025007421016031ID1110099094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search