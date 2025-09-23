Kalki 2: Is Prabhas The Reason Behind Deepika Padukone's Exit From Movie?

Deepika Padukone's sudden exit from Prabhas's films 'Spirit' and 'Kalki 2' has stirred controversy, with rumors swirling that Prabhas might be the reason behind her decision to leave the projects.

Young Rebel Star Prabhas has unexpectedly been in the news recently. Prabhas is currently acting in Fauji and Raja Saab. The movie Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is set to start soon. After that, the sequel to Kalki, Kalki 2, also needs to be completed. Deepika Padukone was supposed to be the heroine in both these films.

But Deepika's withdrawal from both films has become a sensation. First, she backed out of Spirit. Reports suggested disagreements with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Recently, Vyjayanthi Movies also officially announced that Deepika is not in Kalki 2. News broke about disputes over her remuneration and demands.

Now, it seems the controversy has somehow circled back to Prabhas. Rumors are spreading that Prabhas is behind Deepika's exit from both Spirit and Kalki 2. Since both are Prabhas's films, rumors suggest nothing would happen without his involvement.

With rumors cornering Prabhas, his team has reportedly responded. News is coming out that they have clarified that Prabhas has no connection to Deepika's withdrawal from Spirit and Kalki 2.

They say Deepika's exit from the films is entirely a matter between her and the producers. They are stating that it's not right to unnecessarily drag Prabhas into this controversy.