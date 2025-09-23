Dow Futures Gain Ahead Of Jerome Powell's Speech: BA, HOLO, BETR, CLSK Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a positive opening on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech as investors look for clues on the central bank's direction on monetary policy going forward.

While Dow Jones futures were up 0.13% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures edged lower by 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures rose 0.02%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were up 0.04%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.03% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) rose 0.02% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday's trading session on a mixed note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index gaining the most at 1.4%, followed by the KOSPI at 0.5%.

The Shanghai Composite index declined 0.9%, while the Hang Seng index closed lower by 0.54%.

The Nikkei 225 index was closed for trading due to the Autumnal Equinox.

Stocks To Watch



Boeing Co. (BA): Boeing shares were up nearly 3% in Tuesday's pre-market session amid reports that the U.S. and China are in the final stages of negotiation for a“huge” deal for the company's aircraft, according to a Bloomberg report.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO): MicroCloud shares continued to soar following an announcement by the company on Friday last week that it has developed a universal quantum probability theory to control the phase of quantum photonic states, which has applications across multiple domains. MicroCloud was the top trending ticker on the Stocktwits platform at the time of writing, with the stock up more than 20% in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (BETR): Better Home's shares were up nearly 25% in Tuesday's pre-market trade after hedge fund manager Eric Jackson disclosed a position in the company on Monday.

Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY): Firefly Aerospace shares plunged nearly 10% pre-market after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results missed Wall Street expectations. Firefly reported a loss of $5.78 per share on revenue of $15.55 million, while analysts expected a loss of $0.43 per share on revenue of $16.82 million, according to Stocktwits data.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK): CleanSpark shares surged more than 5% in Tuesday's pre-market session after the Bitcoin mining company secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) and Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) are among the companies scheduled to announce their latest quarterly results on Tuesday.

