Siddaramaiah Seeks Wipro Chairman Azim Premji's Help To Resolve Bengaluru's ORR Traffic Woes 'By Nearly 30%'
In a letter to Premji, he highlighted that Bengaluru is currently grappling with significant traffic congestion during peak hours, which affects mobility, productivity and overall urban quality of life, according to ANI.
Siddaramaiah said,“I extend my warm greetings to you and sincerely appreciate Wipro's continued contribution to the progress of Karnataka's IT ecosystem and overall socio-economic development. One of the key challenges currently facing Bengaluru, particularly along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor at Iblur junction, is severe traffic congestion during peak hours, which adversely impacts mobility, productivity, and the quality of urban life.”Also Read | Road relief soon? Gurugram plans pothole fix in September, repairs by October
"In this context, I wish to explore the possibility of allowing limited vehicular movement through the Wipro campus, subject to mutually agreed terms and necessary security considerations. Preliminary assessments by traffic and urban mobility experts indicate that such a measure could reduce congestion on adjoining stretches of the ORR by nearly 30%, particularly during peak office hours," he said.
The Chief Minister stated that Premji's backing in this issue will significantly help reduce traffic congestion, improve the experience for commuters, and make Bengaluru a more efficient and livable city.Also Read | Vadodara Car Crash: 'Vision was hampered...,' reveals accused | Watch
He added,“Your support in this matter will go a long way in easing traffic bottlenecks, enhancing commuter experience, and contributing to a more efficient and livable Bengaluru. I would greatly appreciate it if your team could engage with our officials to work out a mutually acceptable plan at the earliest."DK Shivakumar on potholes in Delhi
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday mentioned that even the road leading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi has potholes, and that the situation in his state is being exaggerated. He highlighted that nearly 1,000 potholes are being repaired daily in Bengaluru through coordinated efforts. His comments came in response to concerns raised by some industrialists about the city's potholes.
Recently, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy referred to Bengaluru as the "city of potholes."
(With inputs from ANI)
