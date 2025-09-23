Congress Worker, 73, Forced To Wear Saree By BJP Cadres For Morphing PM Modi's Image: Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) A spat erupted between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after a Maharashtra Congress member morphed an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, depicting him in a saree. The BJP also alleged that the image was shared with a song that they claimed was derogatory.

In retaliation, the BJP summoned the Congress worker, identified as Prakash“Mama” Pagare and made him wear a saree.

Prakash Pagare initially protested on seeing the saree as he asked“what are you doing?” but eventually gave in as two BJP workers held his hands while two others draped it around him.

They finished it by chanting,“Bharatiya Janata Party ki Jai.” One of them then was seen patting his cheek before the group disperses.

Mandal president Karan Jadhav and some other party functionaries were also present during the incident.

The protest was led by Nandu Parab, BJP's Kalyan district president, who argued that the morphed image of PM Modi was“distasteful and offensive”.

He said,“Posting such a distasteful image of our Prime Minister is not only offensive but also unacceptable. If such attempts are made again to defame our leaders, the BJP will give an even stronger reply.”

The Congress has strongly criticised the actions of the BJP workers, saying it was an attack on freedom of expression.

Kalyan Congress President Sachin Pote told Times of India that the BJP could have lodged a police complaint against Prakash Pagare instead of misleading him.

“Pagare is a 73-year-old senior party worker. If he had posted something objectionable, BJP members should have lodged a complaint with the police instead of misleading him and then forcibly making him wear a sari.”