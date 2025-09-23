Local Charity Choir Releases Powerful Single For Baby Loss Awareness Week

MENAFN - Pressat) Crewe, Cheshire – September 2025 - A heartfelt new single titled“Turning Pink and Blue” has been released by the Heaven's Playground BLAW Choir, a local charity group formed to raise awareness and support for families affected by baby loss.

The choir, made up of five women and one man from Crewe, came together through facebook and shared experiences plus a desire to break the silence surrounding baby loss. Their single, written and performed by the group, is a moving tribute to the lives lost too soon and the families who carry their memory every day.

Released in time for Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9–15),“Turning Pink and Blue” aims to spark conversation, offer comfort, and raise funds for related support services. The song's title reflects the symbolic colors of the awareness campaign, and its lyrics speak to grief, hope, and remembrance.

“We wanted to create something that not only honours our own journeys but also helps others feel seen and supported,” said Michelle Tomkinson, who wrote the lyrics and is CEO of Heavens.“Music has the power to heal, and we hope this song reaches anyone who needs it.”

The single is available on all major streaming platforms, and the choir is encouraging the public to download, share, and support the track in hopes of reaching the UK charts during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

Everyone is invited to support this meaningful campaign, even if we have not been affected directly by loss we all know someone who has and this can open needed conversations with friends and family. For interviews, airplay requests, or more information, please contact:

