BJP MP's Wife Falls Prey To 'Digital Arrest' Scam, Rs 14 Lakh Retrieved
Bengaluru- In a swift operation, the Bengaluru police have recovered Rs 14 lakh which BJP Chikkaballapura MP K Sudhakar's wife Preeti had lost in a cyber fraud through 'digital arrest'.
According to police, the incident took place on August 26.
Digital arrest is a cyber scam in which fraudsters impersonate police or enforcement agency officials and threaten victims through WhatsApp video calls, claiming they are booked in criminal cases.
Preeti (44), resident of Basaveshwaranagar, Bengaluru, received a WhatsApp call from cyber fraudsters posing as officials from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Police.
The fraudsters told her that there had been an illegal transfer of money from her bank account. They would send her money to the RBI for verification and would transfer it back to her account within 45 minutes. The scamsters also said that if she failed to transfer the money to the account they had specified, she would be arrested.
“By threatening, they got a total of Rs 14 lakh transferred from the complainant's HDFC Bank account to an unknown YES Bank account and committed fraud,” the police said.
