Jaclyn Fortier’s Journey Toward Purpose-Driven Mental Wellness Work
GREENSBORO, NC – For Jaclyn Fortier, the path to mental wellness isn't just about managing emotions or overcoming adversity; it's about reconnecting with your inner spark and designing a life rooted in purpose. As the founder of Carolina Counseling Wellness Associates, Fortier believes that healing and fulfillment begin with understanding what truly lights you from the inside.
“Follow your sparkle,” Fortier says. “That feeling, when something stirs your energy and makes you come alive, is the compass pointing toward your purpose.”
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝗮 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲-𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲
Fortier’s own journey, marked by early adversity and powerful transformation, is a testament to the importance of discovering your personal “why.” For her, that spark is helping others heal through understanding the importance of self-relationship, healing through self-discovery, and intentional living. She also emphasizes that everyone’s version of purpose is unique.
“It’s not about comparison. It’s about connection,” Fortier shares. “You can admire someone else’s journey without making it your measuring stick. Your purpose is deeply personal. It’s found in the quiet moments that make you feel most like yourself.”
Rather than chasing external milestones, Fortier encourages clients and communities to look inward, to ask what wakes them up in the morning with excitement, what energizes them without draining their souls. That is where the path to sustainable mental wellness begins.
𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗸
In her work, Fortier introduces the idea of day design: creating a daily rhythm that reflects your values, energy, and joy. This could look like waking up slowly, setting intentions before grabbing your phone, sipping coffee without rush, or taking a walk in the sun before your to-do list begins.
She urges people to notice their natural productivity rhythms. Maybe your creativity flows in the morning, or your focus peaks after a walk in nature. Build around that. Add music that lifts your mood, movement that energizes your body, and quiet rituals that ground you in the now.
This approach isn’t just for weekends or wellness retreats; it’s meant to be woven into real life, even on busy days. “Purpose doesn’t have to be large or consummative," Fortier says. “It’s found in how you move through your day, how you care for your energy, and how aligned your actions feel to what matters most.”
𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗼𝘂𝘁
Purpose, when lived intentionally, fuels productivity, not burnout. Fortier highlights that working from a place of meaning allows people to sustain their efforts longer, show up more fully, and find deeper contentment in the work they do.
But that doesn’t mean filling your calendar to prove your worth. “Being busy isn’t the goal,” she notes. “Feeling connected, inspired, and grounded, that’s what creates a truly productive life.”
Instead of chasing more, she advocates for intentional less. More time for reflection. More space for creativity. Fewer distractions that pull you away from your values. It’s about aligning your life with what truly matters, so your work and wellness grow from the same roots.
𝗤𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗲 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁
“Follow your sparkle.” — Jaclyn Fortier
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗹𝘆𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿
Jaclyn Fortier is a licensed counselor, founder, and advocate for self-empowerment, mental health, and wellness. After experiencing adversity as a young mother before attending graduate school, she built her life from the ground up and went on to create counseling centers in North Carolina. Today, Jaclyn helps others heal through finding their own self-relationship and purpose. She speaks, writes, and consults on topics ranging from mental wellness to advocacy for the expansion of the mental health profession. A former Navy service member and first-generation college graduate, Jaclyn leads with passion and purpose to help others find their own.
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗝𝗮𝗰𝗹𝘆𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗿
Jaclyn Fortier is a licensed counselor, founder, and advocate for self-empowerment, mental health, and wellness. After experiencing adversity as a young mother before attending graduate school, she built her life from the ground up and went on to create counseling centers in North Carolina. Today, Jaclyn helps others heal through finding their own self-relationship and purpose. She speaks, writes, and consults on topics ranging from mental wellness to advocacy for the expansion of the mental health profession. A former Navy service member and first-generation college graduate, Jaclyn leads with passion and purpose to help others find their own.
