Black Swan Graphene Granted Canadian Patent For Groundbreaking Bulk Production Technology Of 2D Materials Including Graphene
With an anticipated expiration in October 2037, the Patent, safeguards a proprietary process developed by Black Swan for the efficient, high-volume production of atomically thin materials, including graphene. It addresses one of the industry's key challenges: achieving scalable, cost-effective manufacturing of 2D materials without compromising quality.
"This patent marks another important milestone in Black Swan's strategy to scale production and drive commercialization. As global demand for advanced materials accelerates, our technology provides a distinct competitive advantage by enabling industrial-scale graphene that meets both performance and cost objectives. We remained focused on volume-driven sectors, particularly polymers and concrete. I would like to thank Paul Ladislaus, Lee Glasgow, and Ronan Mchale, the inventors of the patent, for their work and contribution," said Simon Marcotte, President and CEO of Black Swan.
The patented process allows Black Swan to deliver a low-cost structure while ensuring the consistent production of high-quality graphene, paving the way for integration into large-scale commercial applications. As part of its global IP strategy, Black Swan is committed to expanding its patent portfolio to support ongoing R&D, safeguard proprietary innovations, and create opportunities for strategic partnerships and licensing with leading manufacturers worldwide.
About Black Swan Graphene Inc.
Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd (" Thomas Swan ") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM (" GEM ") polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.
More information is available at: .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment