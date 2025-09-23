Black Swan Graphene Granted Canadian Patent For Groundbreaking Bulk Production Technology Of 2D Materials Including Graphene

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - Black Swan Graphene Inc. (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQX: BSWGF) (FSE: R960) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the issuance of Canadian Patent No. 3,113,711, titled "Apparatus and Method for Bulk Production of Atomically Thin 2-Dimensional Materials Including Graphene" (the ""). The Patent solidifies Black Swan's intellectual property leadership in the field of advanced nanomaterials and scalable graphene production technologies.

With an anticipated expiration in October 2037, the Patent, safeguards a proprietary process developed by Black Swan for the efficient, high-volume production of atomically thin materials, including graphene. It addresses one of the industry's key challenges: achieving scalable, cost-effective manufacturing of 2D materials without compromising quality.

"This patent marks another important milestone in Black Swan's strategy to scale production and drive commercialization. As global demand for advanced materials accelerates, our technology provides a distinct competitive advantage by enabling industrial-scale graphene that meets both performance and cost objectives. We remained focused on volume-driven sectors, particularly polymers and concrete. I would like to thank Paul Ladislaus, Lee Glasgow, and Ronan Mchale, the inventors of the patent, for their work and contribution," said Simon Marcotte, President and CEO of Black Swan.

The patented process allows Black Swan to deliver a low-cost structure while ensuring the consistent production of high-quality graphene, paving the way for integration into large-scale commercial applications. As part of its global IP strategy, Black Swan is committed to expanding its patent portfolio to support ongoing R&D, safeguard proprietary innovations, and create opportunities for strategic partnerships and licensing with leading manufacturers worldwide.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several volume driven industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, and others. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd (" Thomas Swan ") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer with a century-long track record and a reputation for being at the forefront of advanced materials and graphene innovation. Since 2024, Black Swan has launched seven commercially available Graphene Enhanced MasterbatchTM (" GEM ") polymer products which are currently being tested by several international clients.

More information is available at: .