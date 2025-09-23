AOW:Energy 2025 In Ghana Concludes With Landmark Deals And Calls For African Unity

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - (IN-VR) - Theconcluded in Accra after a week that brought together more thanacross Africa and the global energy industry. The event marked a pivotal moment for Africa's upstream sector, uniting governments, investors, and operators to chart a common path forward.

Highlights of AOW:Energy 2025 included:



Opening address by President John Dramani Mahama , calling for Africa to "speak with one voice" in shaping its energy agenda.

Celebration of GNPC Ghana's 40th Anniversary , honoring four decades of contribution to national growth.

A $1.5 billion agreement between the Government of Ghana, ENI, and Vitol - one of the year's most significant upstream deals.

Reaffirmation of commitment from international partners, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, ENI, Seplat, FIRST E&P, Oando, and TGS . Recognition of AOW as a platform "for Africa, by Africa", in the words of both President Mahama and Minister of Energy John Jinapor .

Paul Sinclair, CEO of AOW:Energy , commented:

"This year's edition has shown Africa's strength, ambition, and unity. From Ghana to the wider continent, AOW:Energy has proven its role as the leading platform to advance partnerships, unlock opportunities, and secure growth for Africa's energy future."

Minister Jinapor: A Platform Belonging to Africa

Ghana's Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor , highlighted that AOW has positioned Ghana as a continental hub for energy dialogue and investment. He stressed that the conference is "more than an event-it is a platform where deals are done and Africa's industry is celebrated." His remarks reinforced Ghana's ambition to play a central role in shaping Africa's energy agenda.

The success of AOW:Energy 2025 positions the conference as the most influential upstream investment platform on the continent. Preparations are already underway for AOW:Energy 2026 , expected to expand Africa's voice and influence even further on the global stage.