Custom Health To Present At The 2025 Cantech Investment Conference In Toronto
2025 Cantech Investment Conference
Presentation Time: 3:00 PM EST in Track #1
Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025
Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON
Contact: ... to register
More info:
Shane Bishop, CEO of Custom Health, commented, "As a rapidly growing private company, we are excited to be joining the Cantech Investment Conference, where we will showcase our technology-enabled pharmacy services and remote patient monitoring solutions that drive better health outcomes. This forum provides a valuable opportunity to introduce Custom Health to the Canadian capital markets, share our vision for growth, and build new connections with the investment community."
About The Cantech Investment Conference
The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.
About Custom Health
Custom Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare platform combining pharmacy, technology, and remote clinical care to help patients take their medication as prescribed and ensure therapy is working as intended. Powered by the proprietary AdhereNet® platform, Custom Health operates pharmacies across Canada and the U.S., using automation and data integration to package, verify, and deliver medications accurately while generating real-time health data that drives remote patient monitoring and proactive clinical interventions. To learn more, visit customhealth .
