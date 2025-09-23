Bigo Live Celebrates Saudi National Day in $16 Billion Streaming Market
(MENAFN- Redhill) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 22 September 2025 - Bigo Live, a global leader in live streaming, today announced its Saudi-Centric Celebration for the 95th Saudi National Day with specially curated online and offline activities designed to celebrate Saudi culture, values, and traditions. Under the theme “Our Pride is in Our Nation” «عزنا بطبعنا» the celebration will feature a dynamic blend of activities that honour Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage while embracing its digitally driven future. This marks the third consecutive year that Bigo Live has celebrated Saudi National Day, demonstrating the platform's continued investment and integration in Saudi Arabia and its commitment to the Kingdom's vibrant digital ecosystem within a live streaming market projected to reach $16.2 billion by 2030.
With Saudi Arabia boasting a 99% internet penetration rate and a youth population where 71% are under the age of 35, Bigo Live's National Day festivities are tailored for a hyper-connected and engaged audience. From themed virtual gifts and interactive content to on-ground experiences like traditional Saudi cuisine and family-friendly activities, Bigo Live is embedding Saudi identity at the heart of its festivities. The platform launched a series of exclusive Saudi-themed virtual gifts, allowing its millions of users to express their national pride in a uniquely digital format.
Further amplifying the celebration, the official BIGO account, MENABC1, will host multi-guest room live sessions with prominent Saudi creators. These sessions will serve as a vibrant forum for discussing the significance of National Day, while also engaging the audience with interactive quiz competitions and live talent performances, showcasing talent, national pride, and community spirit. Both VIP users and local content creators are central to the celebration. A social media giveaway campaign on Bigo Live's official Instagram, @Bigolivearabia, offering users the chance to win an iPhone 17. The campaign will encourage followers to share their feelings and pride in this special national day.
Beyond the digital realm, Bigo Live will host an exclusive offline gathering on Friday, 26 September 2025 in Saudi Arabia. The event will bring together approximately 80 guests, including top content creators, users, strategic partners, and online ‘families’-— dedicated community groups on the platform that foster belonging and connection — for a memorable celebration of community and culture.
The festivities will commence with a scenic Sunset Tour featuring thrilling outdoor adventure rides, followed by a Skeet Shooting Competition and various team-building games designed to foster interaction and camaraderie. Guests will also enjoy authentic Saudi cultural experiences, including horseback riding, a creative flower arrangement workshop, and the serving of traditional Saudi coffee, along with a lavish dinner featuring dishes from Saudi Arabia’s rich culinary heritage. In addition to the various prize draws held during the event, the celebration will conclude with a special tribute to our most dedicated users, top creators and families, who will be receive exclusive gold-crafted cards in recognition of their continuous contributions and support.
“This National Day, we are not just celebrating a date on the calendar; we are celebrating the dynamic spirit of Saudi Arabia and its remarkable journey towards a diversified, entertainment-rich future under Vision 2030,” said Ian Goh, Director for the MENA Region at BIGO Technology. “With over 70% of the population under 35 and a live streaming market experiencing explosive growth, our commitment is to provide a platform that resonates with the aspirations of Saudi youth. Our investment in culturally relevant content and local talent is a testament to our belief in the Kingdom's vision, where the digital and cultural realms merge to create unparalleled opportunities for connection and creativity. We are proud to be a part of this transformation, contributing to an entertainment sector that is set to become a major pillar of the national economy.”
Bigo Live's dedication to the Saudi market extends beyond National Day celebrations. The platform recently participated in the Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, which featured a record-breaking $70 million prize pool, highlighting its role in supporting Saudi Arabia's fast-growing digital entertainment and gaming ecosystem. These efforts underscore Bigo Live's long-term strategy to invest in the local community and empower Saudi creators to share their talent and culture with a global audience, aligning with Vision 2030's goals of fostering cultural exchange and entertainment innovation. The celebration demonstrates Bigo Live's continued investment and integration in Saudi Arabia, aligning with Vision 2030's goal to increase household entertainment spending to 6% and create 450,000 jobs in the sector by 2030.
