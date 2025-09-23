Russian Forces Attempt To Consolidate Positions Near Odradne In Velykyi Burluk Sector Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“In the Velykyi Burluk sector, Russian forces are attempting to expand their control and consolidate near Odradne,” the daily update stated.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched unsuccessful attacks near Synelnykove and Vovchansk, and resumed offensive actions near the village of Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces carried out assaults near Doroshivka and Pishchane, but failed to achieve any gains. Attempts to improve their tactical position in northern Kupiansk were also neutralized.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks near the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Olhivka, Koroviy Yar, Shandryholove, Derylove, Drobysheve, Stavky, Zarichne, Torske, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. No positions were lost.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy launched an assault on Serebrianka, which was successfully repelled.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, Russian forces attacked near Stupochky, Predtechyne, Yablunivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, and Oleksandro-Kalynove. Ukrainian defenders held their ground.

In the Dobropillia sector, Russian troops attempted to advance near Sofiivka, Volodymyrivka, Rusyn Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, and Zapovidne, but made no progress.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupying forces continue efforts to blockade the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration. They launched assaults near Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kozatske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Krasnyi Lyman, Kotlyne, and Leontovychi. Additional attacks were carried out near Dachne, Molodetske, and Udachne in an attempt to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region, but were met with strong resistance and failed to achieve their objectives.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces concentrated their offensive efforts near Filiia, Novoselivka, Vorone, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novomykolaivka, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and Piddubne. Heavy fighting continues, with the enemy pressing forward despite significant losses.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defensive positions near Poltavka.

As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 179 combat clashes were recorded between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders across the front lines on September 22.