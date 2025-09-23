Lithuanian Seimas Approves Amendments Allowing Army To Shoot Down Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by LRT , according to Ukrinform.

The amendments to the Aviation Law and the Statute on the Use of Military Force were supported by all Lithuanian MPs present in the chamber.

The amendments were considered under a special urgent procedure – according to the Seimas statute, this is possible when it is necessary to“immediately ensure the vital interests of society and the state.”

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė noted that the current legal acts and procedures did not correspond to modern threats and their changing nature.

“With this amendment to the Statute on the Use of Military Force, we are creating a new legal mechanism so that military force can be used promptly against drones in restricted areas if their flights violate the order established by the army commander,” she said.

According to the changes, by decision of the Minister of Defense or his authorized representative, military force may be used against drones in prohibited or restricted areas if their flights violate established conditions, restrictions, or procedures.

Previously, soldiers had the right to use force only against aircraft used as weapons in prohibited areas.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, which prepared the changes, said that the army will be able to respond more flexibly and effectively to violations of airspace by drones and, if necessary, use military force to neutralize threats.

It is noted that even with the legal basis in place, military force will not be used in all cases – only“in cases of absolute military necessity, taking all possible precautions to avoid serious consequences for people and property.”

Amendments to the Aviation Act also provide for a mechanism for activating restricted areas and procedures for reporting airspace violations.

Under the new rules, civilian aircraft will not be able to fly in restricted areas without special permission.

n Foreign Minister arrives in Kyi

Pilots will also be required to use radio communication and transponders when flying in uncontrolled airspace.

The amendments were prepared in light of events this summer, when two Russian Herbera drones invaded Lithuania, one of which was carrying explosives.

As reported, in recent months, Russian aircraft have violated the airspace of a number of countries, including Poland, Estonia, and Romania.