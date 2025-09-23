Azerbaijan, Tanzania Cement Prosecutorial Partnership With Memo (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A high-level delegation from Tanzania, led by the Director of the State Prosecutor's Office, is visiting Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral cooperation in the legal sector, Trend reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

The visit underscores international recognition of Azerbaijan's legal and institutional reforms under President Ilham Aliyev, particularly efforts to promote transparency, accountability, and combat corruption.

General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev met with the Tanzanian delegation led by Sylvester Anthony Mwakitalu, Director of the State Prosecutor's Office of Tanzania, on September 22.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster mutual understanding and cooperation between the prosecutor's offices of both countries.