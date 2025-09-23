British Chamber Of Commerce Senior Paints SME Capacity‐Building Drive On Green Transition
Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Huseynova pointed out that the Chamber serves as a safe harbor for knowledge exchange, bridging the gap between international companies and the local SME sector.
She underscored the Chamber's Committee on Sustainability Standards, which orchestrates capacity-building initiatives, operationalizes best practices, and conducts surveillance on global trends, and noted that eco-centric enterprises typically garner heightened investor engagement.
The British Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (BCCA) was formally established in November 2021, leveraging the legacy of the British Business Group Community that had been operational for more than two decades preceding its inception. The entity achieved formal incorporation within the United Kingdom jurisdiction on November 19, 2021, signifying a pivotal milestone in the bilateral dynamics of UK-Azerbaijan relations.
