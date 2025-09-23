Justice Minister, Moroccan Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) - Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Tuesday discussed with Moroccan Ambassador to Amman Fouad Akhrif, ways to activate bilateral cooperation aspects in the legal and judicial fields in support of the justice sector.Talking at the meeting, Talhouni affirmed Jordanian-Moroccan relations represent a "model of pan-Arab coordination and unity of positions on various issues," thanks to the joint care of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.He pointed to the importance of building on the agreements and memorandums of understanding signed between the two sides and expanding cooperation areas within the Arab framework, in a bid to enhance development of judicial and legal systems.For his part, the Moroccan ambassador expressed pride in the "strong" bilateral relations, praising the existing cooperation in the justice sector.The diplomat also affirmed his country's keenness to further develop this collaboration and sustain coordination in various fields to serve common interests.