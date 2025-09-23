Investment Minister Meets Developers Of Free, Development Zones To Boost Business Climate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 23 (Petra) – Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh held an extensive dialogue on Tuesday with 11 developers of development zones, free zones, and industrial estates to discuss future work plans and enhance the Kingdom's business environment.The minister said these zones represent a "fundamental component of the national economic system."During the meeting, Abu Ghazaleh stressed that the Ministry of Investment "continuously" works to improve the investors' experience and strengthen channels of communication with administrations of the development and free zones.He referred to the ministry's regulatory and supervisory role to ensure "proper" management of these zones and quality of services in them.He added that these efforts come within a "comprehensive" vision that aims to make Jordan a more "competitive" investment destination regionally and internationally, which would consolidate the Kingdom's position as "a hub for attracting investments across various sectors."Abu Ghazaleh pointed out that Jordan currently has 20 development zones and 6 public free zones distributed across different governorates, which benefit from incentives and exemptions granted to them, making them a "main driver" of economic growth and job creation.He noted that the volume of existing investments in these zones amounts to about JD5.7 billion, with 964 registered operating companies that benefit from developmental incentives and facilities.These businesses, he noted, provide thousands of job opportunities for Jordanians in various sectors, which makes these zones one of the most important tools for promoting balanced development among the governorates.The importance of these zones does not lie only in attracting investments, but also in contributing to development of the governorates and enhancing local economic activity by driving production, distributing gains of development more fairly, encouraging exports, and boosting transit trade, which makes them a central driver in achieving comprehensive and sustainable growth, he pointed out.The government, he noted, has approved incentive packages to support the governorates and raise occupancy rates in these zones, which in turn helps to enhance investment returns and increase Jordan's ability to attract quality investments.Abu Ghazaleh explained that the ministry is working on streamlining all investment procedures, starting from registration to operation, in line with the Economic Modernization Vision and in a way that strengthens Jordan's competitiveness on both the regional and international levels.He stressed that developers are key partners in the development process, calling on them to set out clear plans for promotion, development, and improvement, ensure sustainability of infrastructure and services according to the best standards, and meet investors' needs of investors, which would enhancing their contribution to serving local communities and supporting the national economy.The minister affirmed that investment represents a cornerstone of the Economic Modernization Vision (2023–2033), as it drives all other economic sectors.He also said that the ministry is currently implementing the second phase of the vision's executive program (2026–2029), which focuses on deepening the role of development and free zones in attracting quality investments and providing new job opportunities.This effort, he stated, would enhanc sustainable development in the various governorates of the Kingdom and translating national ambitions into tangible achievements on the ground.