Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amiri Diwan Minister, Crown Prince Diwan Chief Receive Various Ambassadors


2025-09-23 08:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah, and Chief of His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday Ambassadors of Jordan, France, Turkiye and Japan to the country.
They talked with Jordanian Ambassador to the country, Sinan Al-Majali of the deeply rooted ties between the two nations and ways of boosting such ties across a multitude of avenues.
As for the French Ambassador, Olivier Gauvin, Minister Al-Sabah conveyed Kuwait's gratitude for President Emmanuel Macron's recognition of the Palestinian state, as they all discussed boosting cooperation.
They discussed developing economic ties and boosting economic cooperation creating more investment opportunities with the Turkish Ambassador, Tuba Nur Sonmez.
With the Japanese Ambassador, Mukai Kenichiro, they talked of augmenting relations between the two nations. (end)
