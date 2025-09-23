KRCS: Keen On Boosting Partnerships With The ICRC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Fahad Al-Mandeel on Tuesday affirmed keenness on boosting humanitarian partnerships and expanding sustainable projects in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Such an approach aims at enhancing relief action and ensuring aid delivery for those in need throughout the world, said Al-Mandeel, speaking to KUNA as he emerged from a meeting with the deputy chief of the ICRC in the Gulf, Willem De Jonge.
Al-Mandeel said the talks, attended by the director of operations Zainab Qambar, dealt with coordinating humaniratian efforts, joint programs for serving mutual strategic goals and enhancing respone to humanitarian crises, namely the forgotten ones.
The KRCS focuses in its future strategies on sustainable health and development projects and rapid response to emergencies, he said, adding that the society's current priority is relieving Gaza and aiding the civilians through common projects with the ICRC.
He lauded the ICRC's regional-international role, namely the qualitative inititives in relief, health care in regions witnessing catastrophes and conflicts.
For his part, Jonge lauded the KRCS for the distinctive contributions at the humanitarian level and confirmed that the discussions addressed fufture cooperation in various regions of the world.
He alluded to present joint projects, namely aiding the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. (end)
