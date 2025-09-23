Patmos Expands Kansas City's AI Capability At New Datacenter Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Adds 10MW new GPU/HPC colocation space for AI companies and enterprises in unique multi-use project

Kansas City, MO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patmos, a leading provider of Internet infrastructure, datacenter and hosting services, today announced the expansion of its AI datacenter facility in downtown Kansas City, and the immediate availability of 10MW of new colocation space for high-density GPU, HPC and AI infrastructure.

Purpose-built for Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing, and GPU workloads, the Kansas City facility is the first Patmos AI Campus - transforming disused industrial buildings into advanced data centers alongside spaces for entertainment, conferences, co-working, and social events. Patmos assumed operations in November, 2024. It previously housed the printing press for The KC Star newspaper, and is known locally as“The Star”.

The Patmos datacenter now has 35MW of total capacity, offering AI companies and enterprises large-scale, rack-ready colocation in 2.5MW increments, with white space built out to client specifications in as little as 90 days. With densities of 100kW+ per rack, the Patmos datacenter offers fast time-to-online and the power and cooling needed for next-generation AI infrastructure.

“The demand for AI infrastructure far outstrips the available supply, and Kansas City - like many major cities in the Midwest - is ideally placed to meet this demand in the U.S., with the skilled workers, the connectivity and the appetite from municipal authorities to make it happen,” said Joe Morgan, Patmos' Chief Operating Officer.

“Building AI-ready datacenters from scratch is a complex and time-consuming process, and going to hyperscalers for new infrastructure can take years. By retro-fitting datacenters out of facilities like the Star building, the Patmos AI Campus approach can deliver the capacity needed in months, not years, and with 10MW of new capacity available now we're excited to welcome new tenants to the facility. Meanwhile, we're creating the social and co-working spaces that will make this facility valuable for humans, not just servers - which is not just a 'nice to have', it's a requirement that helps revitalize the area, create jobs, and make high-tech work for people not just corporations.”

The 360,000 square-foot campus will include office space for start-ups and enterprises, as well as event spaces for conferences, meet-ups and community gatherings. The new 10MW datacenter capacity is available now. Interested parties can find more information at .

Patmos Hosting, Inc. delivers Freedom as a ServiceTM, providing organizations with an independent alternative to Big Tech's commercial constraints, censorship, cancellation and deplatforming. Patmos owns and operates data center infrastructure with decentralized connectivity, open peering, and free Internet Exchange hosting, ensuring resilience and true independence. Its services span multi-megawatt colocation for AI and hyperscale workloads, GPU/high-performance compute, custom data centers, domains, web and cloud hosting, colocation and tailored website and application development.

Founded in 2022, Patmos is headquartered in Kansas City, MO, with teams and datacenters in Kansas City, Dallas, Phoenix, San Jose, Newark, Frankfurt.

