Fasoo Named Finalist For Best AI Integration At The 2025 A.I. Awards With Wrapsody And Ellm

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , the leader in data-centric security, today announced that its AI enterprise LLM and AI data infrastructure solutions, Ellm and Wrapsody, have been named a finalist in the Best AI Integration category at the 2025 A.I. Awards.

This recognition highlights Fasoo's advanced AI technology and competency in guiding organizations to pivot AI strategies and build an AI-ready data foundation.

“AI integration requires more than algorithms. It demands a trusted data foundation and governance that scale with business needs,” said Ronald Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo.“By pairing Wrapsody's ability to transform unstructured content into AI-ready assets with Ellm's secure enterprise AI environment, Fasoo is helping organizations accelerate innovation without losing control, compliance, or intellectual property (IP) protection.”

Fasoo's dual approach, combining Wrapsody's AI-ready data management with Ellm's secure enterprise LLM platform, addresses two of the most pressing challenges organizations face in the AI era: (1) curating unstructured data with its complete lineage information, and (2) enabling secure generative AI governance.

Ellm provides a secure, policy-aware AI environment that integrates seamlessly with enterprise access controls. By ensuring that only authorized content can be used in AI prompts, Ellm allows organizations to leverage generative AI within a governed framework, safeguarding intellectual property (IP) and sensitive data while maintaining productivity.

Wrapsody eliminates redundant, outdated, and trivial (ROT) data through content virtualization, treating every document as a unified entity regardless of where it is stored. By maintaining a single source of truth, Wrapsody enhances content discoverability and provides AI models with clean, context-rich data, dramatically improving training efficiency and output accuracy.

As enterprises embed AI deeper into their workflows, the need for trusted content pipelines and policy-aligned AI usage is becoming critical. Recognition as a Finalist at the 2025 A.I. Awards underscores Fasoo's commitment to enabling organizations worldwide to embrace AI innovation responsibly, turning data into a growth engine without compromising security.

For more information, visit products/ellm/ .

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .

