EHS Compliance Services Powers New NSC Tool To Help Employers Plan For Opioid Emergencies And Naloxone Placement

- Kahlilah Guyah, CSP, CHMMAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly one in ten workplace deaths today are linked to overdose, yet most employers remain unprepared. To close this gap, EHS Compliance Services Inc. (EHSCSI) led the research powering the National Safety Council's (NSC) new Overdose Emergency Planning Tool-a free online resource that helps employers plan for opioid emergencies and place naloxone where it's needed most.“Just as we expect to find fire extinguishers and AEDs in workplaces, naloxone should be part of every organization's emergency preparedness plan,” said Kahlilah Guyah, CEO and Principal Consultant of EHSCSI.“This tool gives safety leaders a clear, evidence-based plan to act quickly and confidently."🔍How the Tool WorksThe tool's algorithm is based on insights developed by EHSCSI in collaboration with leading industrial psychologists, emergency medicine professionals, and substance use recovery experts. The research incorporated peer-reviewed literature, CDC and OSHA guidance, and expert input to identify the key workplace variables that influence how much naloxone an organization may need.The tool functions like a smart calculator: employers enter site-specific details such as location, industry, workforce size, EMS response time, number of floors, and public access. It then generates customized recommendations for naloxone placement and overdose response planning.The research project-led by Guyah, with contributing expertise from industrial psychologists Dr. Leslie Hammer and Dr. Nicholas Smith-identified six workplace characteristics that influence naloxone planning:.Proximity to naloxone kits.Emergency Medical Service (EMS) response time and access to care.Industry and job specific risks.Local overdose and prescription rates.Public access to the site.Workforce sizeThese findings are detailed in the Overdose Emergency Planning Tool Risk Factors and Methodology Report, authored by EHSCSI.Employers can request the full report at href="" rel="external nofollow" ehscsi/riskfactor .🛠A Practical Resource for Safety LeadersOnly 28% of employers currently have naloxone onsite, according to NSC's latest survey. This tool helps organizations evaluate their workplace factors and take proactive steps to protect workers.“Our goal was to ensure naloxone planning is not only evidence-based, but also practical and scalable across industries,” said Guyah.“We're proud to help employers take action that saves lives.”Employers can access the Overdose Emergency Planning Tool free of charge at nsc/overdosetool .🏢About EHS Compliance Services Inc.EHS Compliance Services Inc. (EHSCSI) helps industrial organizations reduce risk and protect what matters most-people, the environment, and reputation. The firm specializes in regulatory compliance, risk management, and worker wellbeing, with a mission to seamlessly embed environmental, health, and safety (EHS) excellence into daily operations. Trusted across sectors like life sciences, manufacturing, and utilities, EHSCSI combines deep technical expertise with human-centered strategies to drive safer, smarter business outcomes.Website:

