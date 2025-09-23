Vinfast's VF 6 And VF 7 Offer New Symbols Of Accessible Premium Evs

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India Several trends are emerging in India's car market: It is leaning heavily toward SUVs, and the electric shift is slowly but clearly underway. Between January and July this year, more than 90,000 electric cars and SUVs were sold. July alone crossed 15,000 units, a record that highlights how interest is building month by month.

The share of battery-electric cars in new passenger vehicle registrations reached 5.4 percent in August, up from 4.9 percent in July. SUVs and MPVs now account for nearly two-thirds of car sales in this financial year, underlining the country's preference for taller, larger vehicles.

At the upper end of the market, growth has been faster. Electric models in the luxury segment saw a 66 percent rise in sales between January and May, pushing their share from 7 percent to 11 percent. For many buyers, electric mobility is starting to feel like a serious choice rather than an experiment.

It is into this early but growing market that VinFast has recently introduced the VF 6 and VF 7, the first models to come out of its new 400-acre plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. The launches arrive at a time when interest in electric SUVs is beginning to spread.

VF 6 and VF 7: Affordable-Premium Answer

The VF 6 is priced between Rs. 16.49 lakh and Rs. 18.29 lakh. The larger VF 7 ranges from Rs. 20.89 lakh to Rs. 25.49 lakh. Both combine SUV styling with long-range batteries, placing them in the space where many Indian buyers are now looking.

The VF 6 carries a 59.6 kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of up to 468 km. It supports DC fast charging from 10 to 70 percent in around 25 minutes. The VF 7 uses a larger 70.8 kWh pack and can travel up to 496 km, with fast charging in about 28 minutes. Higher trims add all-wheel drive, with quicker acceleration for those who value performance.

Inside, the focus is on clean design and technology. Both models feature large touchscreens, vegan-leather upholstery and support for over-the-air updates. The cabins are minimalistic but functional, offering flat rear floors that make the second row more comfortable. Boot space is 423 liters in the VF 6 and 537 liters in the VF 7, with folding seats for added flexibility.

Features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and 360-degree cameras bring a degree of driver assistance not always common in this price band. Pininfarina's influence is visible in the styling, with sharp surfaces, coupe-like rooflines and distinctive V-shaped lighting signatures.

VinFast is offering incentives to ease adoption. Buyers get free nationwide DC charging at partner V-Green stations until July 2028, along with three years of free maintenance. The battery, the most critical component of an EV, is covered by a 10-year or 200,000 km warranty, offering reassurance for those still cautious about longevity.

VinFast India is rapidly expanding its presence across India with planned 35 dealer touchpoints and 26 Workshops across 27 cities by year-end. These include metros and emerging EV hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, etc.

What It Means for Indian Buyers

For many households, the choice to go electric depends on practicality, cost, and trust. The VF 6 and VF 7, which Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, described as models that“embody the perfect harmony... that Indian consumers aspire to,” address those concerns with SUV formats, long-range batteries, and support measures like free charging and maintenance.

India's 4-wheeler EV market is still young, but crossing 5 percent of new registrations shows the shift is widening. In that context, the VF 6 and VF 7 occupy a middle ground of accessible SUVs that can make the move to electric feel less like a leap and more like a natural step forward.