Police impersonator gets arrested ahead of Charlie Kirk monument
(MENAFN) According to officials, an armed individual has been detained at State Farm Stadium in the US state of Arizona, after reportedly impersonating as a police officer. The memorial was set to happen for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday.
The 42 years old Joshua Runkles, was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) and detained on charges of possession of a weapon in a restricted area as well as impersonating as police officer.
DPS stated Runkles was detained over showing “suspicious behavior” and verified he is “not a law enforcement officer.”
DPS stated in an announcement “an investigation is ongoing to determine his intent and purpose at the stadium. Runkles has since been released on bond.”
The US Secret Service said to a news agency that officers faced an “individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior” and who deceitfully alleged to be armed police officer.
The agency stated it is collaborating with authorities to find out why the offender was at the location.
