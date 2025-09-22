Azerbaijan's Offshore Wind Energy Holds Key To Greener Horizon - SOCAR
Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Isayev highlighted that while the country is actively developing onshore wind and solar energy, numerous opportunities remain for new investments and projects.
He emphasized that Azerbaijan's strategic location positions it as a key link for transmitting green energy from Central Asia to Türkiye and Europe.
“Onshore wind and solar energy are advancing, but offshore wind remains largely untapped, and that is where the greatest potential lies. The Caspian Sea's territorial waters offer opportunities estimated at around 157 gigawatts,” he said.
Isayev also noted that geothermal energy in Azerbaijan remains largely undeveloped, despite having significant potential for growth.
