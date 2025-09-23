India Now Has 9 Telecom Security Testing Laboratories For IP Routers
The National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS) under Department of Telecommunications, designated Noida-based Compliance International as a Telecom Security Testing Laboratory (TSTL) for testing IP routers under the Communication Security Certification (ComSec) scheme.
With this addition, the number of designated TSTLs in India has increased to nine.
These TSTLs are spread across Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.
These laboratories provide pan-India access, enabling faster and more cost-effective compliance testing for OEMs, importers, and service providers, closer to their business hubs, according to the Ministry of Communications.
The designated laboratories are authorised to conduct security testing for 27 categories of telecommunication equipment, which includes IP Routers, Wi-Fi CPEs, Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), and 23 Network functions of the 5G Core.
Security testing of multiple telecom products is already underway in these labs. A complete list of designated laboratories and the equipment categories assigned to them is available on the NCCS portal, according to the ministry.
This latest addition marks another step toward realising the Government's vision of making Indian a global hub for telecom security testing and certification.
NCCS has been mandated to operationalize the framework of security testing and certification for the telecom/ICT products in India under the ComSec scheme.
This scheme falls under broader 'Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE)', rules notified in September 2017 with security testing as one of the technical regulations.
The scheme mandates every OEM/importer/dealer who wishes to sell, import or use any telecom equipment in India, shall have to get their equipment security tested and certified under this scheme, according to the ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment