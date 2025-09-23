Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Treasury Signals Support for Argentina

2025-09-23 08:43:06
(MENAFN) The US Treasury “stands ready” to back Argentina, according to a social media post, amid the nation’s unstable market, further intensified by Argentinian President Javier Milei’s recent electoral loss.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated through the US social media company X that “Argentina is a systemically important U.S. ally in Latin America.”

The center-left Justicialist Party — also referred to as the Peronists — secured a victory in local elections in Buenos Aires on Sept. 7.

Milei’s opposition won by 13 points ahead of the Argentinian president’s La Libertad Avanza party, a margin much larger than anticipated.

“All options for stabilizations are on table,” said Bessent, extending support to the libertarian president and Trump ally in this situation, which helped ease market volatility after investor worries surged following the Buenos Aires provincial elections.

The US Treasury plans to provide “swap lines, direct currency purchases, and purchases of US dollar-denominated government debt from Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund” to Argentina, according to the post.

“Opportunities for private investment remain expansive, and Argentina will be Great Again,” added Bessent, echoing US President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

