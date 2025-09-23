Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elton John Loses His House To A Young Singer


2025-09-23 07:15:22
(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John has lost his house to music sensation Lola Young after losing a bet.

The veteran singer was so sure her song 'Dealer' would hit number one that his house was hers if it didn't. After just missing out, Elton was as good as his word, and recorded himself handing the 24-year-old the keys, reports co'.

Nobody knows if she'll be moving into his mega mansion, but the legendary singer is continuing to back her.

“It's not there yet, and it better hurry up, but in the meantime I'm giving you the keys to the house. But can we stay the odd night?”, he said.

Lola replied,“No sorry, it's mine now”. The clip ends with a snap of the two of them, with the writing,“I'm sure Elton spends all day wishing his house was still his too” before“sorry buddy” flashes up as her tune plays over the top.

As per co', the small matter of taking over his bedroom shouldn't get in the way. The veteran singer described her song as "the biggest smash I've heard in years”.

Speaking about her single from her upcoming album, Elton told her, "I have to say, after listening to the album, there's a track on your album which would be the next single, I'm going to tell everyone it's called 'Dealer'”.

He added, "And if that isn't Number 1, I bet my house that that's the Number 1 single. I bet my house. It is f****** amazing. It's unbelievable. It's the biggest smash I've heard in years”.

The London born singer and songwriter, 24, who studied at the BRIT School, was propelled into global fame when she launched her song 'Messy', which drew the attention of the good and the great within the music industry.

