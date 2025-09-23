Lightning Swap Now Available In Klever Wallet

Klever Wallet Introduces Lightning Swap for Instant Bitcoin Transactions

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klever today announced the integration of Lightning Swap into its multi-chain digital wallet, providing users with the ability to conduct near-instant Bitcoin swaps using Lightning Network technology. This update is available immediately for all Klever Wallet users on iOS and Android.

Faster and Lower-Cost Bitcoin Swaps

Lightning Swap enables Bitcoin transactions to be confirmed within seconds, with network fees significantly lower compared to traditional on-chain transactions. By leveraging the Lightning Network, users can now swap Bitcoin efficiently, securely, and directly inside the Klever Wallet app without relying on external services.

The feature supports a wide range of digital assets, including:



Stablecoins: USDC (Ethereum, Solana, Base) and USDT (Tron, Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain)

Major tokens: ETH, SOL, XRP, TRX, ADA, XLM, BNB, LTC, DOGE, SUI, ICP

*Additional pairs will be added progressively to further expand user options.

This innovation enables transactions to be confirmed within seconds at extremely low fees, expanding asset conversion options in a practical and secure way directly within the app.

The update is now available to all Klever Wallet users on iOS and Android devices, reinforcing the platform's commitment to delivering efficient solutions for digital asset management.

Key Features of Lightning Swap



Instant Speed: Bitcoin transactions confirmed within seconds via the Lightning Network.



Lower Costs: Network fees significantly reduced compared to on-chain transactions.



Native Integration: Available directly in the Klever Wallet-no external apps required.



Advanced Security: Cutting-edge encryption standards protect every transaction.



Streamlined Experience: Intuitive interface designed for users of all experience levels.

Multi-Asset Support: Seamless conversion between BTC Lightning and other tokens available in the Klever Wallet.

A word from Klever

“This achievement is a true testament to the amazing work done by the entire Klever team. We're pushing Bitcoin into a new era, enabling instant payments via Lightning and Liquid, even for users who don't hold sats but hold other tokens.

For Bitcoiners, it unlocks powerful new use cases by enabling interaction with other public protocols and networks using their sats, including the ability to participate in cash-out solutions based on stablecoins, for example.

This is the kind of interoperability Bitcoin needs, and Klever is here to deliver it.

Let's go Klever, let's go Bitcoin!

From Bruno Campos - Klever CEO”

About Klever Wallet

Klever Wallet is a multi-chain digital wallet that allows users to securely buy, send, receive, swap, and store cryptocurrencies. Available in more than 20 languages, the wallet supports dozens of blockchains, integrates staking, native swaps, and advanced security features, and is designed to make using crypto simple and accessible anywhere in the world.

Download Klever Wallet now and take full control of your crypto.

For more information, visit or get in touch:

