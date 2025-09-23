US Higher Education Faculty Use Of AI Prompt Libraries, 2025 Analysis Report - Allied Health Faculty Were The Most Likely To Have Ever Purchased An AI Prompt

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The study highlights market opportunities in AI prompt libraries for higher education faculty, focusing on user demographics and preferences. Key areas include targeting allied health and conservative faculty, enhancing departmental prompt libraries, and exploring varied satisfaction levels across institutional and private sources.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Higher Education Faculty 2025, Use of AI Prompt Libraries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This study looks at how higher education faculty use artificial intelligence prompt libraries; the report furnishes data on who uses them, to what extent and through which sources.

The report helps its readers to answer questions such as:



Which faculty use artificial intelligence prompt libraries?

How many faculty have purchased prompts? From where?

In which academic fields is AI prompt library use most important? How many and which faculty use departmental prompt libraries vs. those offered by academic libraries, institutional digital repositories, instructional design centers for faculty, professional or trade associations, private firms and other sources?

The study provides specific data sets for AI prompt library use from many particular sources. Also, survey respondents reveal their level of satisfaction with current AI prompt sources.

Just a few of this 86-page report's many findings are that:



12.7% of faculty at BA-level institutions have used an AI prompt library

Politically conservative faculty were nearly twice as likely as politically left or liberal faculty to have used an AI prompt library.

Allied health faculty were the most likely to have ever purchased an AI prompt. Departmental prompt libraries are a leading source for exchange of AI prompts.

Data is based on a survey of 660 higher education faculty broken out by numerous personal and institutional variables enabling readers to pinpoint differences in attitudes and policies towards AI by variables such as gender, ethnicity, academic field, academic title, college type, college size and many other characteristics.

Key Topics Covered:

QUESTIONNAIRE

Characteristics of the sample

INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS OF THE SURVEY PARTICIPANTS

SUMMARY OF MAIN FINDINGS



Section 1: Use of Prompt Libraries, Summary of Survey Findings

Section 2: Purchasing AI Prompts, Summary of Survey Findings

Section 3: Creating and Sharing Prompts in Public Archives, Summary of Survey Findings

Section 4: Channels for Sharing or Using Prompts, Summary of Survey Findings

Section 5: Academic Publication of Prompt Engineering Details, Summary of Survey Findings Section 6: Satisfaction with Prompt Library Availability, Summary of Survey Findings

QUESTIONNAIRE

1. Please answer the following:

A. Name:

B. Institution

C. Title (associate, professor, instructor, etc.)

D. Academic Field

E. Email Address:

2. Which Carnegie Class description best fits your college?

A. Community College

B. BA-Granting Institution

C. Specialized College (i.e. performing arts, seminary, etc.)

D. MA-PHD Granting College

E. Level 1 or Level 2 Research University

3. Your college is:

A. Public

B. Private

4. What is the approximate full time equivalent enrollment of your college?

5. Which age band best describes you?

A. 30 or Under

B. 31-39

C. 40-49

D. 50-59

E. 60 or over

6. Which phrase best describes your political views?

A. Left of Liberal

B. Liberal

C. Middle of the Road

D. Conservative

E. Right of Conservative

7. Which phrase best describes your annual personal income from all sources? (Do not include income from spouse or other life partner)

A. Less than $50,000

B. $50,000 to $75,000

C. $75,000+ to $100,000

D. $100,000 to $150,000

E. More than $150,000

8. You are:

A. Tenured

B. Not tenured but on a tenure track

C. Not tenured and not on a tenure track

9. Which phrase best describes your gender?

A. Female

B. Male

C. Transgender

10. Which phrase best describes your race or ethnicity?

A. White or Caucasian

B. Black or African American

C. Hispanic or Latino

D. Asian or Asian American Indigenous

E. Mixed Race

11. Your academic field is best described by which of the following designations

A. Social Sciences (except economics and psychology)

B. Economics/Finance

C. Business (other than economics/finance)

D. Performing Arts

E. Psychology & Social Work

F. Medicine

G. Law

H. Mathematics/Statistics/Computer Science

I. Hard Sciences (Chemistry, Biology, Physics)

J. Education or Library Science

K. Allied Health: Nursing, Occupation or Physical Therapy, Nutrition, etc. Earth and Environmental Sciences

L. Architecture, Fine and Visual Arts History

M. English, Literature & Languages

N. Other (please specify)

12. For how many years have you worked at your present institution?

A. 1 year or less

B. 1+ years to 3 years

C. 3+ years to 5 years

D. 5+ years to 10 years

E. 10+ years to 20 years

F. More than 20 years

13. Have you ever used a prompt library of any kind to obtain artificial intelligence prompts?

A. Yes

B. No

14. Have you ever purchased an artificial intelligence prompt?

A. Yes

B. No

15. Have you ever created an artificial intelligence prompt that was later saved in any kind of artificial intelligence prompt archive intended for use by others?

A. Yes

B. No

16. Have you ever shared or used a prompt through any of the following sources? (Check all that apply)

A. GitHub

B. Academic Library

C. Academic Department

D. Institutional Digital Repository

E. Instructional Design or Teaching & Learning Center

F. Professional or Trade Association

G. Other (Describe)

17. Have you ever included details of prompt engineering in any academic paper or article you have written?

A. Yes

B. No

18. How satisfied are you with the availability of libraries or archives of artificial intelligence prompts?

A. Very satisfied

B. Satisfied

C. Neither satisfied nor dissatisfied

D. Dissatisfied

E. Very dissatisfied

INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATIONS OF THE SURVEY PARTICIPANTS



A.T. Still University

A.T. Still University/KCOM

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Alfred University

American University of Iraq-Baghdad

American University Washington College of Law

APUS

Arizona State U

Arkansas State University-Mountain Home

Ashland University

Austin Community College

Babson College

Banner UMC - University of Arizona

Baylor College of Medicine

Belmont University

Blando

Blinn College Small Business Development Center

Boston Children's Hospital

Bowie State University

Brigham Young University

Brooklyn College

California College of the Arts

California Community Colleges

California Lutheran University

California State University Channel Islands

California State University, Northridge, CA

Caltech

Carnegie Mellon University

Cedars-Sinai Health Sciences University

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center/ UCLA

Central Michigan University

Central New Mexico Community College

Central Texas College

Champlain College

Chapman university

Charleston Southern University

CIRES

City University of New York

Claborn

Clemson University

Cleveland State University

Colby College

College of William & Maru

Colorado School of Public Health

Columbia University

Cornell University

CSU East Bay

CU Boulder

CU Medicine

CU Sports Medicine & Performance Center

Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

CUNY Graduate Center

CUNY Hunter College

Dallas Baptist University

Dartmouth College

DePaul University

Dodge City Community College

Dominican University

Dona Ana Community College/NMSU

Drexel University

Duke University School of Medicine

Eastern Illinois University

Edinboro University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott

Erie Community College

Fairmont State University

Faulkner University

Fayetteville State University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida International University

Florida State University

Fordham University

Fort Hays State University

Front Range Community College

Frontier Nursing University

Garry Schyman Productions

Gavilan College

Georgetown University

Georgia Tech

Grand Valley State University

Hampton University

Harper College

Harvard Medical School

Hawaii Pacific University

Hilbert College

Hillary

Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Hofstra University

Holy Family University

Hostos Community College, City University of New York

Howard University

Icahn School of Medicine

Illinois Institute of Technology

Illinois State University

Indiana University

IU Indianapolis

James Madison University

Jefferson

John Jay College

Johns Hopkins University

Juniata College

Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

Kean University

Kennesaw State University

Kent State University

Keystone College

Kutztown University of PA

LaGuardia Community College (CUNY)

Lake Washington Institute of Technology

Lewis University

Lindenwood University

Louisiana State University

Louisiana Tech University

Loyola University Chicago

Loyola University Maryland

MA College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

Macomb Community College

Manchester University

Marymount University

Mayville State University

McKendree University

Medical College of Wisconsin

Merritt College

Metropolitan College of New York

Michigan State University

Middle Georgia State University

Middle Tennessee State University

Midlands Technical College

Miller

Milligan University

Misericordia University

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Mississippi State University

Missouri S&T

Missouri Southern State University

Missouri State University

Monmouth College

Montana State University

Montana Technological University

Montefiore Einstein

Mount Mary University

National Louis University

National University

New England College

New York Medical College

North Carolina A&T State University

North Central TX College

Northeastern University

Northern Arizona University

Northwestern University

Norwich University

Nova Southeastern University

Ohio University

Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City

Old Dominion University

Oregon Health and Science University

Pace University

Penn State University

PennWest

Point Park University

Queens College, CUNY

Rollins College

Roosevelt University

Rose-Hulman Inst. of Tech

Rush University Medical Center

Saint Leo University

Sam Houston State University

San Francisco State University

Seattle Pacific University

Seton Hall University

Sinclair Community College

Smith College

Southern New Hampshire University

St. Mary's of Texas

State University of New York at Buffalo

SUNY at Buffalo

Syracuse University

Temple University

Texas A&M University

Texas Christian University

Texas Lutheran University

Texas Southern University

Texas Tech University

Texas Woman's University

The City College of New York

The CUNY Graduate Center

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

The University of Alabama

The University of Arizona

The University of Findlay

The University of Texas at Tyler

Thomas More University

Tidewater Community College

Tiffin University

Tompkins Cortland community college

Touro University

Tufts University

UCBA

UCCS

UCLA MSS

UCSD

UMass Chan Medical School

UMass Lowell

Univ Alabama at Birmingham

Univ of Colorado Boulder

Univ. of Massachusetts Dartmouth

University at Buffalo

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of Cincinnati

University of Colorado

University of Connecticut

University of Denver

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Houston-Clear Lake

University of Illinois

University of Iowa

University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Massachusetts Boston

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

University of Nebraska at Omaha

University of Nevada Reno

University of New Hampshire

University of New Mexico

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Oregon

University of Pennsylvania

University of Phoenix

University of Pittsburgh

University of Rochester

University of Rochester Medical Center

University of Sothern California

University of South Carolina

University of South Dakota

University of South Florida

University of Tennessee

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Tyler

University of the Incarnate Word

University of Toledo

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee

USC - School of Cinematic Arts

USC Mann

UT Dallas

Utah Valley University

Valencia College

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Villanova University

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest School of Medicine

Wartburg College

Washington University

Wayne State University

West Virginia University

Western Carolina University

Western Seminary

Westfield State University

Wheeling University

Wichita State University

Williams

Yale School of Public Health

Zucker School of Medicine Zucker School of Medicine/Hofstra

For more information about this report visit

