Egyptian President Grants Pardon to Alaa Abdel-Fattah
(MENAFN) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday announced a presidential pardon for Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah, according to reports from local media.
The 43-year-old activist was among six inmates included in the decree, which effectively annulled the remaining portion of their prison sentences, a state-run channel reported.
Abdel-Fattah had been serving a five-year sentence on charges of publishing “false news.”
Egypt’s National Council for Human Rights stated that it had recently submitted a request advocating for clemency in multiple cases after receiving appeals from the prisoners’ families.
The council emphasized that such measures provide “vital moral support” to relatives and assist in restoring stability to their lives.
A prominent figure since Egypt’s 2011 uprising that led to the removal of long-time President Hosni Mubarak, Abdel-Fattah spent much of the past decade repeatedly detained, most recently imprisoned in 2019 and sentenced in 2021.
During his time in prison, he acquired British citizenship, prompting appeals from London and human rights organizations for his release.
