China Urges Protection of Palestine’s National Rights
(MENAFN) China stated on Monday that the legitimate national rights of Palestine must be safeguarded in any post-conflict administration.
"The principle of Palestinians governing Palestine must be implemented, and the legitimate national rights of Palestine should be ensured in the post-conflict governance and reconstruction arrangement, the two-state solution must be upheld," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun declared during a news conference in Beijing.
"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, and is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory," Guo emphasized, adding: "China is of the view that, given the current circumstances, a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza must be realized and the humanitarian catastrophe must be alleviated with a maximum sense of urgency, the country with special influence on Israel need to step up to their responsibility."
Guo further expressed Beijing's readiness to cooperate with the global community to "remain committed to ceasefire in Gaza, firmly support the Palestinian people's just cause of regaining their legitimate national rights," and to work toward a comprehensive, equitable, and enduring resolution of the conflict.
On Sunday, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced their recognition of Palestine, bringing the total number of UN member states that have done so to 153 out of 193.
Additionally, eleven other nations—including Malta, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, and Armenia—revealed intentions to extend recognition during the UN General Assembly’s 80th session in New York this month, where global leaders will convene on Monday for the high-level debate.
