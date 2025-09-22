Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Suspicious Object Near Dal Lake Destroyed In Controlled Explosion

Suspicious Object Near Dal Lake Destroyed In Controlled Explosion


2025-09-22 05:04:08
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a controlled explosion to neutralise a suspicious object found near the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Officials said the object, described as a white ball, was detected during routine surveillance along the lake. The discovery prompted security personnel to immediately cordon off the area and take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of locals and visitors.

A controlled explosion was subsequently carried out by the bomb disposal squad to eliminate any potential threat.

MENAFN22092025000215011059ID1110092690

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search