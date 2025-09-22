Suspicious Object Near Dal Lake Destroyed In Controlled Explosion
Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a controlled explosion to neutralise a suspicious object found near the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Officials said the object, described as a white ball, was detected during routine surveillance along the lake. The discovery prompted security personnel to immediately cordon off the area and take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of locals and visitors.
A controlled explosion was subsequently carried out by the bomb disposal squad to eliminate any potential threat.
