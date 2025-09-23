Poland, Sweden Launch First Rapid-Response Military Drill
(MENAFN) Poland and Sweden commenced their inaugural joint short-notice military exercise on Monday, aimed at evaluating rapid deployment capabilities and reinforcing collective defense in the Baltic Sea area.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the initiation of the "Gotland Sentry" drill on the US social media platform X, emphasizing that it represents "the first joint undertaking of this kind by Poland and Sweden" and serves "for the security of the Baltic."
This exercise comes in the wake of a bilateral defense cooperation pact signed by the two nations on Sept. 2, which outlines collaboration on joint operations in the Baltic Sea and closer coordination on defense technologies.
Poland's Operational Command (DORSZ) stated that the short-notice exercise (SNEX) is intended to showcase the capacity of Polish and Swedish forces to rapidly mobilize designated units via air, sea, and land, a news agency reported.
The drill also seeks to enhance interoperability, strengthen command structures in an international context, and evaluate security challenges facing the Baltic region.
SNEX exercises are conducted with minimal prior notification to test troops’ ability to accomplish missions within a fixed timeframe.
Characterized by a high operational tempo, flexible command structures, and limited pre-planning, these drills are described by DORSZ as "one of the most demanding forms of military training."
The command further noted that the exercise illustrates how the nations’ political partnership translates into "practical operational activities."
