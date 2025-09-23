China Launches Campaign Against Hostile Online Content
(MENAFN) China revealed on Monday a two-month nationwide initiative to tackle "maliciousness" that provokes "violence or hostility" in society via internet content.
The announcement, made through a statement by China's Cyberspace Administration, highlighted that the campaign seeks to foster a more civilized and rational digital environment.
The operation will target social media networks, short video platforms, and livestreaming services, conducting a thorough review of trending topics, recommendations, and user comments, according to the regulator.
Content under scrutiny includes posts that spread "excessive" negativity, such as phrases claiming "hard work is useless" or "studying is useless," which exaggerate "individual cases" of negative feelings and encourage pessimistic life attitudes.
The campaign will also focus on stopping online conflict driven by identity, region, or gender; preventing fearmongering through fabricated disaster or emergency reports; and curbing online violence by removing graphic or provocative materials showing extreme acts, including animal cruelty and suicide.
Local branches of the regulator have been instructed to strictly follow guidelines, enhance investigations, and impose harsh penalties on platforms, websites, or accounts violating the rules.
The regulator also encouraged online platforms to cultivate a healthy digital ecosystem and called on netizens to report inappropriate content.
