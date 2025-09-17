Asia Cup 2025: What Happens If Pakistan Boycott Match Against The UAE? Scenario Explained

There is an uncertainty looming over Pakistan's further participation in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, as they have threatened to boycott the final group stage match against the UAE at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 17.

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove the match referee, Andy Pycroft, from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after Team India refused to shake hands with Salman Ali Agha's side as a mark of protest against the Pahalgam terror attack. PCB chairman lodged a complaint with ICC to remove Pycroft for violating the Code of Conduct.

Though ICC rejected the PCB demand, Pakistan had a 'middle of the road' agreement with the cricket world governing body, replacing Andy Pycroft with Richie Richardson as a match referee for the Men in Green matches. Therefore, Pakistan decided to back down on its threat to boycott the match.

PCB's boycott threat intensifies

Just a few hours before the clash against the UAE, the Pakistan Cricket Board intensified its threat to boycott the match after sending a second email to the International Cricket Council, seeking the removal of Andy Pycroft as a match referee from the Asia Cup 2025. The PCB accused Pycroft of informing Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav not to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha in the recently concluded clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14.

On the eve of the crucial UAE clash, the Pakistan team management cancelled the press conference, further fueling speculation over whether the Men in Green would take the field against the UAE in their final group stage match of the Asia Cup 2025. Reportedly, the discussions are still underway between PCB and ICC, and Pakistan players were asked to stay back at the hotel.

As per the latest report by Cricbuzz, PCB urged the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to postpone the match by one hour as they sought more time to hold internal discussions and finalize their decision on taking the field against the UAE. Pakistan cricketers have left the hotel and head to the stadium despite uncertainty whether they will actually take the field or not against the UAE.

What if Pakistan boycotts the match against the UAE?

The uncertainty continues to loom over Pakistan's further participation in the Asia Cup 2025 after the latest developments.

Pakistan are currently at the second spot in Group A with two points from a win and a defeat and a win away from officially sealing their spot in the group stage. The PCB is yet to release an official statement on the Men in Green's participation in the eight-team continental tournament.

If Pakistan pulls out of the final group stage clash against the UAE, the match will be considered forfeited, and two points will be awarded to the hosts, who will qualify for the Super 4 stage. With this, the UAE will finish the group stage with two wins and a defeat, alongside four points from three matches, while Pakistan will remain on two points, ending their campaign in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Team India became the first team to qualify for the Super 4 stage, followed by Sri Lanka, who secured their knockout spot after defeating Hong Kong.