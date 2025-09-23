More Than 76 Lakh Women, Children Participate In Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) More than 76 lakh women and children have participated in the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan, the government has said.

The“Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” Abhiyaan, launched on September 17, continues to witness overwhelming participation across India with lakhs of women, children, and families benefitting from comprehensive health services.

Till September 20,“over 2.83 lakh health camps (screening and speciality camps) have been held under the Abhiyaan, registering a footfall of more than 76 lakh citizens nationwide,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

At the nationwide health camps, more than 37 lakh citizens have been screened for hypertension and 35 lakh for diabetes, over 9 lakh women have been screened for breast cancer, and more than 4.7 lakh for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening has covered more than 16 lakh people.

More than 18 lakh antenatal check-ups have been conducted, while over 51 lakh children received life-saving vaccines.

Over 15 lakhs have been screened for anaemia, and nutrition counselling sessions have reached lakhs of families.

The health camps also conducted screening for tuberculosis (over 22 lakh citizens) and Sickle Cell Disease (2.3 lakh). More than 1.6 lakh blood donors registered, while 4.7 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards were issued.

Central government institutes, medical colleges, and private organisations cumulatively organised 3,410 screening and specialty health camps benefiting more than 5.8 lakh citizens.

The Abhiyaan is being celebrated as a Jan Andolan across states and UTs.

In Delhi, mega health camps were set up at Safdarjung Hospital, CGHS RK Puram, and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which offered TB, NCD, mental health, and maternal screening.

In Gujarat, camps in Dahod, Kutch, and Navsari provided cancer screening and NCD care, directly benefiting over 42,000 women, while in Jammu and Kashmir, mega health camps in Srinagar and RS Pura saw large community participation under Sewa Pakhwada.

The campaign, which will run till October 2, aims to ensure healthy women, a strong family, and a resilient nation.