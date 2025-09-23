Travel Clinic At CDC 'Strategic Component Of Qatar's Public Health Defence'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Travel Clinic at the Communicable Disease Center (CDC) of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is playing a central role in safeguarding Qatar's health security, serving as more than just a vaccination centre.

Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital and Chief Executive Officer of CDC, Dr. Muna Al-Maslamani, described the clinic as a“strategic component of Qatar's public health defence, actively safeguarding travellers, the local community, and the broader healthcare system.”

Speaking to The Peninsula, Dr. Al-Maslamani emphasised the wider impact of the clinic's services.“By integrating preventive medicine with public health priorities, the Travel Clinic exemplifies how focused clinical services can deliver wide-reaching societal benefits,” she said.



The clinic provides specialized preventive healthcare for outbound and returning travellers, aiming to reduce the risk of infectious diseases both in Qatar and abroad. Operating under a multidisciplinary model, it serves a diverse demographic, including nationals, residents, families, children, and those with complex health conditions.

Key services include pre-travel consultations with personalized risk assessments, a full range of travel-related vaccinations, malaria prophylaxis, and education on health precautions. The clinic is also authorized to issue the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), mandatory for travel to certain destinations, and provides post-travel evaluations to detect infections such as malaria or dengue.

Through integrated onsite services, including diagnostic laboratories, pharmacy, and follow-up care, the Travel Clinic offers“efficient, same-day service under one roof,” streamlining patient experience and care coordination.

Its impact extends beyond individual care. The clinic plays a vital role in preventing the spread of infectious diseases, enhancing national health security, and supporting equitable access to healthcare. By ensuring travelers are immunized and informed, it helps shield Qatar from illnesses such as yellow fever, measles, and cholera-especially important in the context of global mobility and international events.

“The Travel Clinic significantly contributes to disease prevention, early detection, and outbreak control, all of which are critical components of Qatar's public health strategy,” said Dr. Al-Maslamani.

The clinic also fosters public awareness through counselling and education, promoting responsible travel behaviour and vaccine safety. Preventive measures provided by the clinic help reduce emergency visits, hospitalisations, and costs associated with travel-related diseases, easing the burden on Qatar's healthcare system.

In highlighting these broad benefits, Dr. Al-Maslamani reiterated the Travel Clinic's vital role:“It is more than a vaccination center-it is a critical pillar of national public health infrastructure.”