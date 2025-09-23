Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nvidia Announces Landmark Investment in OpenAI

2025-09-23 02:57:05
(MENAFN) Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in the development of OpenAI’s data centers, according to a statement from Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang on Monday.

The announcement, made alongside OpenAI, revealed a letter of intent outlining a groundbreaking collaboration between the two companies. The deal will see Nvidia provide at least 10 gigawatts of computing power, with a planned total investment of up to $100 billion to build out the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

"This is the biggest AI infrastructure project in history," Huang remarked, emphasizing that the initiative is aimed at transitioning AI "from the labs into the world." The comments were made in an interview-style post on Nvidia’s official blog.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also highlighted the uniqueness of the partnership, stating, "There's no partner but Nvidia that can do this at this kind of scale, at this kind of speed." He further described the new infrastructure as "the fuel that we need to drive improvement," according to the blog.

The collaboration will focus on utilizing millions of Nvidia GPUs to support the training and deployment of OpenAI’s next-generation models. The first gigawatt of power is expected to be deployed by the second half of 2026 on Nvidia’s Vera Rubin platform.

OpenAI also revealed that it now serves more than 700 million weekly active users, underscoring the urgent need for increased capacity as it rolls out newer, more complex models.

