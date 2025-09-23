Several European Leaders Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) A group of European heads of government declared their nations’ official recognition of Palestine on Monday during a senior-level gathering held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
They described the initiative as a landmark step toward halting the conflict in Gaza and moving forward with the two-state vision.
The global conference, spearheaded by France and Saudi Arabia and officially named the High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, assembled world leaders who pressed for urgent action to end the Gaza war and to promote a negotiated settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
Speaking at the event, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared, “we have to stop this slaughter now,” as strikes continue to hit “indiscriminately on the civilian population in Gaza.”
He cautioned that “there is no solution possible when the population of one of those two states is the victim of a genocide.”
Sanchez further appealed for Palestine to be granted full membership in the United Nations “as soon as possible” and stressed that Spain will proceed with initiatives to stop the devastation in Gaza.
“History will judge us, and its verdict will be brutal with those that perpetrated this slaughter and with those who remain silent or turned a blind eye,” he continued.
Echoing the urgency, Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin emphasized that “the only viable option to deliver a peaceful future for Israel and for Palestine is a two-state solution.”
Echoing the urgency, Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin emphasized that “the only viable option to deliver a peaceful future for Israel and for Palestine is a two-state solution.”
