Harris Backs Mamdani for New York Mayoral Position

2025-09-23 02:39:04
(MENAFN) Former US Vice President Kamala Harris voiced her endorsement on Monday for Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic contender for New York City mayor, while also emphasizing that several other Democratic hopefuls nationwide are emerging as influential figures.

During an interview with a news agency, Harris was questioned about Mamdani’s campaign, which some Democrats have been reluctant to embrace. She replied: “As far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported.”

When pressed further on whether her stance amounted to a direct endorsement of Mamdani, Harris answered: “I support the Democrat in the race. Sure.”

However, Harris also urged caution against narrowing attention only to the New York contest, highlighting other Democratic leaders across the nation.

“He’s not the only star (in the party),” she explained. “There are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama, Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They’re all running for mayor too, and they are stars. So I hope that we don’t so over-index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country who are right now running for mayor and many other offices.”

Mamdani, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, has rapidly risen in prominence within progressive Democratic circles after his victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary in June.

His win positions him to become both the first Muslim and the first South Asian to lead the most populous city in the United States.

