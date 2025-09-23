AICTE, Anna University To Host Conference On Green Solutions In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Anna University, in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will organise a two-day national conference in Tamil on“Green Solutions for Energy, Environment and Sustainability” from October 9.

According to university officials, the conference aims to provide a common platform for academicians, scientists, researchers, engineers, and industrialists to share their experiences, research findings, and innovations in the field of sustainability.

The event will focus on advancing knowledge in critical areas such as water, energy, and environmental management while encouraging collaborative solutions for a greener future.

“The conference will serve not just as a knowledge-sharing forum but also as an opportunity for participants to enrich their understanding of emerging research trends and to interact with experts from across the country,” said a senior professor from Anna University.

The organisers said the conference will also promote global collaborations among faculty and researchers working on energy and environmental issues. Guest speakers from leading national institutes have been invited to address key sessions and deliberate on the latest advancements.

The academic programme will include oral and poster paper presentations, giving researchers and students a chance to showcase their work to a wider audience.

Authors have been invited to submit original and unpublished research papers presenting innovative ideas in a broad range of topics connected to energy, environment, and sustainability.

Officials emphasised that the conference is open to researchers, professionals, and students from diverse disciplines who are committed to developing eco-friendly technologies and practices.

One of the unique aspects of the event is that it will be conducted in Tamil, underscoring Anna University's effort to promote technical and scientific discussions in the mother tongue and encourage local researchers to communicate complex ideas effectively in their native language.

Participation in the conference is free, and registration has been made fully online. The last date to register is October 30, and shortlisted candidates will be intimated through email. Interested participants can register via the AICTE portal:

The organisers expressed confidence that the conference would open new avenues for knowledge exchange and sustainable innovations while inspiring collaborative efforts to address global challenges.