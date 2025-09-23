Housing Sales In Top 9 Cities Fall 4% Yoy In Q3: Propequity

Representational Photo

Maharashtra saw nearly 11,000 lesser units being sold in Q3 2025 as compared to Q3 2024.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Thane and Delhi-NCR saw about 10,000 lesser units being launched in Q3 2025 as compared to Q3 2024

New Delhi- Housing sales in India's top nine cities fell by 4% and consecutive declined for the 10th quarter, in Q3 (July-September) 2025, settling just above the 1 lakh-unit mark at 1,00,370 units, according to a report by NSE-listed real estate data analytics firm PropEquity . New launches, however, remained flat, coming in below the 1 lakh mark at 92,229 units declining by 10% on Q-o-Q basis.

The top 9 cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

The Y-o-Y decline in sales across the top 9 cities during Q3 2025 was primarily led by the Maharashtra region – including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune – which experienced a contraction ranging from 6% to 28%.

Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, however, witnessed a rise of 21%, 16% and 25% respectively in Q3 2025. Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, too, saw 4% YoY each rise in sales in Q3 2025.

On a Q-o-Q basis, sales in top 9 cities fell marginally by 1% with only Delhi-NCR (24%) and Thane (11%) seeing a drop. The other 7 cities witnessed a rise.

Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity said,“The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy even though the new launches are coming down consecutively is because the sales continue to be higher than the new launches. We anticipate that 2025 will mirror 2024 with approximately 4 lakh unit launches and approximately 4.5 lakh sales, which is marginally lower than the 2024 numbers.”