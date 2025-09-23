Housing Sales In Top 9 Cities Fall 4% Yoy In Q3: Propequity
|Total Absorption
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q-o-Q
|Y-o-Y
|Bengaluru
|13966
|15743
|16840
|7%
|21%
|Chennai
|4675
|5292
|5406
|2%
|16%
|Hyderabad
|12311
|12017
|12860
|7%
|4%
|Kolkata
|3774
|3828
|4732
|24%
|25%
|Mumbai
|10480
|8244
|9691
|18%
|-8%
|Navi Mumbai
|7650
|7114
|7212
|1%
|-6%
|Pune
|21066
|17808
|17762
|0%
|-16%
|Thane
|20620
|16644
|14877
|-11%
|-28%
|Delhi NCR
|10539
|14481
|10990
|-24%
|4%
|Total
|105081
|101171
|100370
|-1%
|-4%
On the new housing supply front , the report said that new launches in India's top 9 cities remained flat YoY, remaining below the 1 lakh unit mark, at 92,229 units in Q3 2025.
Jasuja noted,“While the current quarter has seen subdued activity, we anticipate a rebound in the upcoming quarter due to the festive season, which is expected to drive stronger demand, leading to improved launch momentum and a higher absorption level.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment