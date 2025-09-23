South Korea's Producer Prices See 0.1 Percent Drop in August
(MENAFN) South Korean suppliers saw a slight reduction in the cost of goods and services over the past three months, primarily due to a decline in service fees, data from the central bank revealed on Tuesday.
According to Bank of Korea (BOK) figures, the Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped by 0.1% in August compared to July. This followed a 0.4% rise in July and a modest 0.1% increase in June.
Agricultural, livestock, and fishery products saw a price hike of 3.4% last month, a deceleration from the 5.6% increase recorded in July, mainly driven by slower growth in agricultural prices.
The PPI for industrial goods, which includes oil products, remained stable in August, showing no monthly change after a 0.2% rise in July.
Prices for coal and oil products fell by 1.1%, while prices for food and beverages, chemicals, primary metals, and electronic equipment saw small increases in the single digits.
Energy prices, including electricity, natural gas, and tap water, remained unchanged in August, after experiencing declines for three consecutive months.
The overall service sector price decreased by 0.4%, reflecting lower costs in information, communications, and broadcasting services.
According to Bank of Korea (BOK) figures, the Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped by 0.1% in August compared to July. This followed a 0.4% rise in July and a modest 0.1% increase in June.
Agricultural, livestock, and fishery products saw a price hike of 3.4% last month, a deceleration from the 5.6% increase recorded in July, mainly driven by slower growth in agricultural prices.
The PPI for industrial goods, which includes oil products, remained stable in August, showing no monthly change after a 0.2% rise in July.
Prices for coal and oil products fell by 1.1%, while prices for food and beverages, chemicals, primary metals, and electronic equipment saw small increases in the single digits.
Energy prices, including electricity, natural gas, and tap water, remained unchanged in August, after experiencing declines for three consecutive months.
The overall service sector price decreased by 0.4%, reflecting lower costs in information, communications, and broadcasting services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment