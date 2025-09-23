Poland’s Premier Describes Israel’s Actions in Gaza as “Unacceptable”
(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday denounced Israel’s conduct in Gaza as completely intolerable, warning that those accountable will ultimately face repercussions.
“Terrible things are happening in the Gaza Strip and the people responsible will have to face consequences,” Tusk stated during a press briefing in Sierakowice, located in northern Poland. At the same time, he underlined Poland’s backing of Israel’s right to security.
“But there can be no justification for killing children or starving the civilian population,” he emphasized.
The Israeli military began a fresh assault on Gaza City last Tuesday following weeks of intense shelling and strikes.
Tusk acknowledged what he referred to as Hamas’s accountability for initiating the confrontation with its Oct. 7, 2023 assault on Israeli civilians. However, he asserted that this “is still no justification for what Israel has decided in Gaza.”
“The campaign ruins the image and history of Israel’s efforts,” Tusk continued, stressing that “a crime must be called by its name.”
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, more than 65,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and over 165,000 have sustained injuries in the Gaza military campaign since Hamas’s 2023 attack, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 Israelis.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also remarked earlier Monday that "even when Israel acts in self-defense, it is not exempt from respecting international law."
