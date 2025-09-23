Tanishaa Mukerji Shares Happy Pictures From Mother Tanuja's 82Nd Birthday Celebrations
Daughter and actress Tanisha Mukherjee shared a beautiful moment on social media, posting a heartfelt wish that read,“Happy Birthday Mommy, Tum jiyo hazaaron saal yeh meri hai aarzoo.”
The picture featured Tanuja smiling radiantly while enjoying a slice of cake, embodying grace and positivity. Bollywood star and Tanuja's elder daughter Kajol too shared a few pictures and videos straight from her mother's simple yet loving birthday celebrations.
She captioned it as,“Happy birthday to #Maadurga #Maakali #Maachandi, etc., all rolled into one.” I am so blessed that I have her! Grateful always that Maa gave me herself in the form of my mother... gratitude, gratitude, gratitude eternally and forever... #Tanuja, thank you for choosing me as your daughter. I hope I am an ode to you always. #duggadugga #pujospecial.” On the occasion of her 82nd birthday, love poured in from all corners.
Actress Shamita Shetty extended bomb wishes with the sweet comment, while industry veteran Jackie Shroff also sent across greetings, adding to the wave of admiration and respect Tanuja continues to receive. Bollywood star and Tanuja's elder daughter Kajol, known for her witty and heartfelt presence on social media, reshared Jackie Shroff's post and conveyed gratitude on behalf of her mother, writing,“Thank you from Mummy.”
Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with blessings and love for the legendary actress, making the day even more special for her. For the uninitiated, Tanuja has mesmerised audiences with her stellar performances in movies like“Haathi Mere Saathi”,“Jewel Thief”,“Anubhav”,“Mere Jeevan Saathi” and others. The actress remains an evergreen figure in Indian cinema, and her effortless charm and new acting have caught a unique space for her in Hindi, Bengali and Marathi films.
On the personal front, Tanuja, who is the daughter of legendary actress Shobhana Samarth and sister of Bollywood star Nutan, married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, and together they had two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment