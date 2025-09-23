Erdogan praises UN Security Council members’ decision to recognize Palestine
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday welcomed the recent recognition of Palestine by multiple nations, including members of the UN Security Council, describing the development as “quite important” and “historic.”
Speaking at a UN conference focused on Palestine, Erdogan congratulated the countries that made the decision and expressed hope that these actions would accelerate progress toward a two-state solution.
He strongly condemned ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza, stating that “Israel’s massacre in Gaza continues with all its violence, and no one in touch with their conscience can remain silent in the face of such a genocide,” highlighting the issue’s global significance.
Erdogan called for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. He further urged the international community to halt Israel’s expansion of settlements in the West Bank, attempts to impose a fait accompli in East Jerusalem, and actions that destabilize the region.
The Turkish president criticized the Netanyahu government, asserting that its policies aim to prevent the creation of a Palestinian state and to forcibly displace Palestinians wherever possible. He added that “Netanyahu’s government, though coming from a society once victimized by the Holocaust, now commits genocide against neighbors it has shared land and water with for millennia.”
Erdogan emphasized that Israel’s deepening occupation and annexation strategy threatens the very concept of a two-state solution, warning that “this can never be allowed.”
